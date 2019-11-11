Restaurants offering free and discounted meals for veterans

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:
VETERANS DAY GFX

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – Many restaurants are offering free or discounted meals and drinks to veterans.

Here is a list of places of those places and offers.

  • FREE
    • Applebee’s Grill and Bar – Free meal from select menu
    • Buffalo Wild Wings – One free order of wings and fries
    • Chili’s Grill and Bar – Free meal from select menu
    • Chick-Fil-A – Free chicken sandwich from 11 a.m. 7 p.m.
    • CiCi’s Pizza – Free buffet
    • Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free sandwich and side
    • Dunkin’ – Free donut
    • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Free combo meal
    • Golden Corral – Free buffet from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    • IHOP – Free order of red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Krispy Kreme – Free donut and coffee
    • Little Caesar’s – Free $5 lunch combo from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
    • Olive Garden Italian Restaurant – Free meal from a select menu
    • Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert from a select menu
    • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews – Free burger and fries
    • Starbucks – Free tall brew coffee
    • Village Inn – Free meal
  • DISCOUNTED:
    • Chipotle – Buy one, get one
    • Marco’s Pizza – 50% off all-day
    • Zaxby’s – Buy one, get one sandwich meal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories