Restaurants open Christmas Day

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Here is a list of restaurants around northwest Arkansas that will be open on Christmas Day.
BENTONVILLE:
Denny’s 2209 SE Walton Blvd., 24 hours, 479-464-7010
Waffle House 2308 SE Walton Blvd., 24 hours, 479-271-7245
CENTERTON:
Waffle House 960 E Centerton Blvd., 24 hours, 479-224-1947
FAYETTEVILLE:
IHOP 3153 W Wedington Dr., 24 hours, 479-442-0770
Mong Dynasty 3101 N College Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 479-443-7666
Waffle House, 2311 W MLK Jr. Blvd., 24 hours, 479-443-7549
ROGERS:
China Cafe 2600 W Pleasant Crossing Dr., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 479-246-0888
Hibachi Grill Buffet 102 S 21st St., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 479-636-8888
King Burrito 903 S 8th St., 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., 479-631-0063
Waffle House 1721 W Walnut St., 24 hours, 479-372-2208
SILOAM SPRINGS:
Waffle House 2723 US-412 E, 24 hours, 479-238-1900
SPRINGDALE:
Denny’s 4861 W Sunset Ave., 24 hours, 479-756-5570
Fratelli’s Italian Grill 1008 W Sunset Ave., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 479-347-7562
Golden Dragon Buffet, 1387 S 48th St., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 479-750-9988
Mama Tang 3482 Elm Springs Rd., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 479-751-8989
Waffle House 1281 S 48th St., 24 hours, 479-750-2052
Waffle House 219 S Thompson St., 24 hours, 479-320-7010
Franchised owned restaurants that may be open:
- Burger King
- Domino’s
- Dunkin Donuts
- KFC
- McDonald’s
- Panda Express
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s