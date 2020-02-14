Retirement community deliver gifts to NWACC students

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Members of a retirement community deliver gift cards and sweet treats to NWACC students.

Primrose residents participated in the random act of kindness to give back, interact with the community, and encourage others to pay it forward.

“We’re just really excited to be here and always wanting to give back to our community and just spread kindness everywhere and life people up,” Life Enrichment Coordinator Lindsay Stewart said.

National Random Acts of Kindness Day is Monday, February 17.

