The NWA Beautiful Girls Retreat will be held March 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A retreat is hoping to bring together mothers and daughters in Northwest Arkansas.

The 12th Annual NWA Beautiful Girls Retreat will be held March 13-14 at the Embassy Suites in Rogers. The retreat will explore the past, challenges of making healthy present choices, and living purposed and intentional.

You can register for the retreat here.