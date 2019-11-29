Reward offered in Oklahoma teen’s disappearance

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) — Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward to help find an Oklahoma teenager who has been missing for weeks.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Faith Lindsey hasn’t been seen since Oct. 28. Her sister, Justice Lindsey, told TV station KFOR that she became suspicious after a series of text messages from Faith’s number with uncharacteristic misspellings.

Justice Lindsey says Faith lived with in Pauls Valley, about 50 miles south of Oklahoma City. According to the Pauls Valley Democrat, volunteer search parties have been forming to find her.

Investigators tell the newspaper they believe she is not a runaway.