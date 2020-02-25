Rick’s Bakery celebrates Fat Tuesday with king cake

Rick's Bakery has been making king cakes for more than two decades

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas bakery is celebrating Mardi Gras with king cake.

Rick’s Bakery, a well-known bakery with locations in Fayetteville and Rogers, has been making king cakes for more than two decades.

The oval-shaped, bread-like cakes come in a variety of fillings, are topped with frosting and then sprinkled with purple, gold and green colored sugar. Traditionally, king cakes are made with a plastic baby hidden inside, a symbol of good luck bestowed upon the recipient who scores the slice of cake containing it.

You can pick up a king cake at either of the bakery’s locations.