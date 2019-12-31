Rideshare safety reminders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Many people will be using rideshare services on New Year’s Eve. As you hop in and out of your rides, there are a few things you want to remember to keep you out of danger.

Lieutenant Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police Department said riders should first make sure they get into the right vehicle.

Verify the license plate and confirm the driver is the one listed on your app.

Whenever you can, use a buddy system instead of riding alone especially if you’ve been drinking.

Don’t fall asleep in the car and pay attention to your ride. Make sure you’re going where you are suppose to be going.



Keith Foster with Rogers Police said when you order a ride and they show up, instead of asking , “are you my ride” or “are your here for [your name]?” Ask them who are they here to pick up? The first way allows anyone to say “yes” and the rider can easily be deceived.

Many ride share services also have tools you can use to share your ride with loved ones so they can follow your route and know when you arrive to your final destination.