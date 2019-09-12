River Valley doctor pleads guilty to running a “pill mill”

Dr. Donald Hinderliter faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

BARLING, Ark. (KFTA) — One of two River Valley doctors accused of running a “pill mill” has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Dr. Donald Hinderliter, a licensed medical practitioner in the State of Arkansas, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Sept. 10 to distributing a controlled substance.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced on a later date.

Hinderliter owned and worked at Hinderliter Pain Clinic in Barling, which was boasted as a “pain management clinic”.

He prescribed opioids and benzodiazepines to more than 150 people, oftentimes not for a legitimate medical purpose and not in the usual course of professional practice, court documents state.