River Valley man facing hundreds of animal cruelty charges

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — A Waldron man is facing 382 charges in connection with crimes involving several states.

Jay Lee Parker, 43, is accused of signing a one-year contract to care for a Texas rancher’s 435 cows and 61 calves. According to authorities, the rancher found most of the cattle under Parker’s care were dead or missing.

Nearly $30,000 in cattle is thought to have been sold in Oklahoma by Parker during the contract. Authorities said they think Parker sold 54 head of cattle at the LeFlore County Livestock Auction in Wister.

Parker additionally sold the rancher’s livestock in Arkansas, according to investigators. Parker is alleged to have sold 29 head of the rancher’s cattle at the Waldron Livestock Market.

Some of the livestock died due to neglect and poor living conditions, according to investigators.

He is facing 379 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of theft of leased property in Scott County, Ark., and one count of knowingly receiving stolen property in Oklahoma.

Special rangers of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and investigators with the Arkansas Agriculture Department investigated the matter.