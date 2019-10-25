River Valley & NWA drug take back locations

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Saturday area law enforcement agencies are participating in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The last event in April of 2019 resulted in 937,443 pounds (468.72 tons) of unused or expired prescription medication being disposed of properly. Of this national total, 28,073 pounds were collected in Arkansas alone. 11,816,393 pounds of medication have been taken in since the beginning of Drug Take Back in fall of 2010.

The event will give citizens the opportunity to dispose of expired or unused prescription medications in a safe, convenient, and responsible way. This year for the first time vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted. The only issue may be devices that use lithium-ion batteries. These will not be accepted.

Below is a map of locations you are able take unwanted drugs. For a full list of locations CLICK HERE.