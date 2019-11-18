River Valley shop reopens after months of searching

"I would love to see this town thrive and right now all I see is it just going down hill," Kim Brown said.

OZARK, Ark. (KFTA) — After three months, an antique shop in Ozark is finally getting the grand opening it’s been waiting for at a familiar spot.

When I said we’d be back, I meant it and we are back. Kim Brown, Rustic Edge Owner

Courtesy of Kim Brown

Vendors of the Rustic Edge lost thousands of dollars in the midst of the River Valley storms a few months ago, but now after bouncing from one building to another it’s found a new home.

Rustic Edge Owner Kim Brown said the whole process has been a nightmare because the City of Ozark doesn’t have many options when it comes to buildings.

Courtesy of Kim Brown

Brown said the first one they moved into flooded just a week after being there.

She said it caused vendors to lose the little bit they were able to save from the first store.

Then the second building was full of black mold, according to Brown, which took them to the very first store they were ever in.

“We lost a lot of vendors,” she said. “It’s half the size of what we originally had and we couldn’t set up booths for everyone to get in it.”

Brown said after three tough months of searching, she is happy she didn’t give up completely.

“It was hard and I really wanted to let it all go but my vendors and my friends just told me ‘no’,” Brown said. “It’s a great feeling to be up and going again and I hope everyone comes out to Ozark and sees us.”

Courtesy of Kim Brown

Brown said overall she is glad the Rustic Edge is open again, but she said she does have mixed feelings.

I’m happy and sad because it seems like there is so much more the City of Ozark can do to help the people of this town as far as the buildings go. Kim Brown, Rustic Edge Owner

Courtesy of Kim Brown

FOX 24 News reached out to the city for comment, but hasn’t heard back yet.