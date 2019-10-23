River Valley Sports Complex For Sale

The complex didn't benefit the economy as expected

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A failed softball complex is for sale in Fort Smith.

The city is selling two parts of land in Chaffee Crossing along Taylor Avenue. A total of 68 acres is being sold, and that includes the River Valley Sports Complex.

The complex didn’t benefit the economy as expected. It was built in 2011 to host regional tournaments.

Former Arkansas State Senator Jake Files pocketed thousands in state funding intended for construction of the sports complex. He is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to money laundering and fraud in 2018.

A request for bids on the property is on the city’s website.