Road closures across Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS –– Several roads are closed across Northwest Arkansas after heavy rains have caused flash flooding.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the area until 1:30 p.m.

For the latest on road condition, check IDriveArkansas.com

Washington County:

56th Street and Wagon Wheel in Springdale

Ball Street in Johnson and Sbanotto in Tontitown are closed

The low water bridge on highway 45 near Edgewood is now roped off.

Wilkerson is shut down due to flooding close to green nursery country landscaping

White Street in Goshen is close to Paul Pray is closed

Elm Street close to Scott St. in Elm Springs is flooded and closed

Harvey Dowell close to Norman Murphy road is flooded and closed

The west end of Steele Road in Tontitown is flooded and closed

Benton County:

Highway 264 has been closed. Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) drivers should use SW Regional Airport Boulevard to enter from the north side of the airport. Passengers should expect delays.

Highway 12 section 2

Mt. Olive Road. Between Centerton and Gravette. Spanivaw creek bridge.

Brassy rd from Cowen rd to Sears

Bethel Road washed out 0.1 of a mile off Stage Coach

Dawn Hill East Road and Marion Lee

Highway 12 Highfill to Gentry

Highway 264 from Atkins Road to airport

Old Springtown between Roy Jeck and Old Springtown city limits

Rocky Dell Road from Mt. Pleasant to Rocky Dell Hollow

Peach Orchard from 12th Street at the bottom of the hill at Angel Falls

Pierce Road Slab off Highway 279

Heavy rains in Decatur. Many streets are flooded. Please drive carefully Posted by Bob Tharp – Mayor of Decatur on Sunday, October 6, 2019

Bryant Road from Highway 264 to Bolin Road

Dickson Road between Fruitwood and Fielding

Keller Road between Seba and Pearl Road

Old Wire Road off of Cross Hollow closed at culverts

Parrick Road closed at low water crossings

Pearl Road between Highway 279 and Keller Road

Shorty Road slab between Wiseman and Dickson

Spanish Treasure Slab

Wiseman Road at low water slab approx. 500 ft from Highway 279

Highway 59 Section 1 in Benton County

