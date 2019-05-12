ROAD CLOSURES: Construction projects begin in Fayetteville

The city of Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas will begin construction projects on May 13, that will last through August.

Both Razorback Road and Maple Street will be widened, resulting in closure from Meadow Street to Cleveland Street on Razorback.

On Maple Street, drivers will see a closure from Razorback Road to Stadium Drive.

Early next month, the front of the administration building at the U of A will be removed and a new sidewalk will be installed, causing Maple Street to be temporarily closed between Razorback Road and Garland Avenue.