BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transporation has begun work on the Bella Vista Bypass.

To help ease construction, crews will continue rock blasting two areas. One section is near Slaughter Pen Road and Arkansas 549. The other is AR 549 from the roundabout to the overpass over Peach Orchard Road.

Those in the area should expect traffic delays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 until Friday, Nov 22.

Arkansas State Police will be on-site to help direct traffic.