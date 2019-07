SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Kids in downtown Springdale lined the streets on Saturday for the annual Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade.

The parade, held in conjuction with the 75th Rodeo of the Ozarks, began at the rodeo grounds and proceeded west through downtown Springdale.

Cowboys, cowgirls, floats, marching bands, clowns, and hundreds of horses all took part in the procession.