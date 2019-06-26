Rodeo of the Ozarks returns to NWA

It’s been called the toughest sport on dirt and it’s back in northwest Arkansas for another year.

The rodeo will take place at Parsons Stadium which is quiet now, but that won’t be the case in a few hours as professional cowboys and cowgirls ride in to perform.

Rodeo clown Ronald Burton joins us this morning to talk about what to expect at the rodeo.

This is the 75th year for the rodeo. The rodeo will begin tonight (June 26) and continue through Saturday (June 29).

Tickets range from $10 to $38.

