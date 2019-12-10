Rogers Animal Services participating in Empty the Shelters event

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Rogers Animal Services has been invited to Participate in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Holiday Hope/ Empty the Shelters Event which will be held on December 13th and 14th.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event will include shelters in 25 states, including Rogers Animal Services in Rogers.

Nearly 100 pets will be available for adoption, including both cats and dogs.

All Dog and Cat Adoptions will be discounted down to $15 from the normal $61.

The adoptions will include a microchip, deworming, vaccinations, spay and neuter.

Hours will be from 10:00 am till 4:30 p.m. on both days.

The shelter is located at 2935 W. Oak Street.