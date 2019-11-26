Rogers City Council to vote whether to increase water and sewer rates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Rogers City Council will vote whether to increase water and sewer rates at its meeting Tuesday evening, Nov. 26.

The minimum monthly fee is about $24 for water and sewer.

According to the Rogers Water Utilities Superintendent Brent Dobler, under the plan, the minimum fees will increase by nearly $3 per month during the first three years.

Fees will go up by $5 per month during the first three years for families who use 4,000 gallons. Fees will be $2 per month after that.

That means, by 2025, that will be a 52 percent rate increase.

After 2025, all monthly water rates would increase by 3 percent every year.

City leaders say the rate increase will fund millions worth in water and sewer projects. The Rogers City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

