Rogers couple named Foster Parents of the Year

The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services (DCFS) celebrated and honored its foster parents of the year on Friday (July 19) at a banquet at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion.

As part of that celebration, the agency named Ashley and David Daniel of Rogers as its 2019 Statewide Foster Parents of the Year.

DCFS Director Mischa Martin said the Daniel family was selected primarily because they fully support the value that all kids deserve a safe, stable, and nurturing home every day and they work closely with the biological families of the children in their care.

“Ashley and David are amazing foster parents and pour all their energy into their children,” said Martin. “In addition to their commitment to helping safely return foster children to their families, the Daniels have made a name for themselves through their ability and willingness to be ambassadors and powerful voices for foster parenting.”

One winner from each area of the state as well as the overall winner were chosen by DHS/DCFS staff based on several criteria, including reunification efforts with biological families, partnership with the agency, support for other foster parents, and advocacy for the children in their care.

Area winners were: