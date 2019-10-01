Rogers Fire Department gets $200k grant for much-needed equipment

The Rogers Fire Department was granted $200,000 to purchase new patient cots.

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A local fire department has received federal funding to help patients and workers.

Capt. Dennis Thurman with the fire department said the new state-of-the-art cots are fully automated. He said they’ll not only be easier for patients to get on and off, but will help reduce the risk of injury for EMS workers.

“They’re very state of the art… we can lower them right to the patients side to put those patients on them and again they can move somewhat independently of each other and that takes zero lifting from the paramedic crew.”

Thurman said the grant will allow them to purchase five cots.