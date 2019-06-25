Rogers Fire Department lowers hire age to 18

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA)– The Rogers Fire Department implements a new law that makes recruiting more competitive.

After Act 206 passed in the last legislative session, the city’s Civil Service Commission voted to change the minimum age for firefighters from 21 to 18.

Chief Tom Jenkins said it’s hard at times to find the best candidates for the job, causing the department’s numbers to decline over the years.

This new law will help widen the pool of recruits, and keep up with the city’s growing population.

To Chief Jenkins, it’s imperative to do everything they can to attract a viable workforce.

“If we have our lawmakers at the state level that give us this opportunity to expand our pool by three years, I think we’d be silly not to do it,“ he said.