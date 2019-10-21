Rogers Fire Department on scene of large gas leak

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Fire Department is responding to a large natural gas leak after severe weather overnight in Northwest Arkansas.

The leak is in the 4900 block of West Pauline Whitaker Parkway.

South Champions Road and Pauline Whitaker Parkway near the Pinnacle Subdivision are shut down at this time.

According to a press release, Black Hills Energy says 65 customers are without service as of this morning.

The City of Rogers continues to manage significant damage from last night’s storm.

You can call 479-636-4141 for non-emergencies and 911 for life-threatening incidents.

The city says to use caution when examining damage due to broken gas meters and power lines that may be down.