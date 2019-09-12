Rogers gets a new trail counter

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — One by one, it’s keeping track of how many people use the city’s trails.

The city of Rogers has added a trail counter at the intersection of I-49 and New Hope Road.

The digital sign records the daily count of pedestrians and bikers as they pass it on the trails and is running a tally since it was installed.

Ben Cline, spokesperson with the city of Rogers, says the hope is for the sign to pull more people onto the Rogers trail system.

“It’s an interesting piece, it gets people thinking and talking about the trails and it’s really interesting to have this data on hand anytime we need it,” Cline says.

The trail traffic counter is the only one in place right now, but there’s a plan to add another one near the Railyard Bike Park in downtown.

The Walton Family Foundation funded the sign.