Rogers gets new monument dedicated to veterans

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Rogers unveiled a new American veterans monument on Tuesday.

According to Operations Manager Wendy Jones, the monument is to recognize veterans and their families who have loaned coffin flags that are given at a military burial.

Jones says the flags have been flying at the Rogers Cemetery on Memorial Day for many years.

“The flags have taken some age and some weathering and we feel like, out of respect for the veterans and their families, it’s time to give the flags back to the families,” Jones says. “We didn’t want to do a big announcement until we knew we had a monument in place at the cemetery to thank them and honor them for their contributions.”

Jones says that six flags have been returned so far and 29 more remain to be given back.