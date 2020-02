ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Fire and Police departments go head to head in the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

The departments partnered with the American Red Cross for the event encouraging people to stop by City Hall and give blood.

Donors pick which department they want their donation to go towards.

Rogers volunteer coordinator Peter Masonis said the friendly competition is a great way to save lives.

“That’s why we do this. We love partnering with the American Red Cross.” Masonis said.