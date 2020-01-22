Rogers hosts disability workshop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The statewide organization Disability Rights Arkansas hosted an event in Rogers today.

The free event also featured the Partners for Inclusive Communities at the University of Arkansas.

U of A professor Roberta Sick said that the group had training for disability professionals, family members, people with disabilities and others.

“What we do is we talk with providers of services that people with disabilities and others who are interested about ways that we can create environments that are safer and do not enable a climate of violence to occur that would cause people with disabilities to become victims,” Sick said.

Sick said that events like this teach people or providers how to show support to an individual with disabilities as opposed to directing them.