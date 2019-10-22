Rogers Humane Society damaged during storm

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Humane Society is a mess after strong storms swept through the facility.

Director Clayton Morgan tells us when he came into work at 3 a.m., he counted 25 uprooted trees across the property.

Fences, outdoor kennels and the dog park were damaged but luckily none of the animals were injured.

Two dogs ran off after the shelter’s fences were knocked down during the storm but those dogs were found safe.

Morgan encourages everyone in the Rogers area to double-check their fences if they have pets.

“It’s just going to be a tragic loss of trees and things here but the blessing is that all the animals are safe and the structure of the building is safe,” Morgan says.

Morgan welcomes volunteers to help clean up the mess at the shelter. Just give them a call at 479-636-3703.