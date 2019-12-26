Rogers library to host S.T.E.A.M night for teens

ROGERS. Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Public Library is doing its part to cultivate a love for learning in teens in the local community by hosting its ‘Teen S.T.E.A.M. Night’. The event will be held on Thursday, December 26th at 6 p.m. and features a number of DIY projects highlighting areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Evan Day stopped by Fox 24 News to provide additional details on the event and share more about programs and services the Rogers Library has to offer to the public.

For more info and registration details, click here.