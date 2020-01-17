Rogers man arrested in connection with rape of 12-year-old girl

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Sergio Alejandro Martinez-Santacruz, 32, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

He was held in the Benton County Jail with a $100,000 bond on Thursday.

He was arrested in connection with eight counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors haven’t filed any formal charges against him.

Detectives with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the Arkansas State Police child abuse and neglect hotline received a call.

The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County where she said she was sexually abused by Martinez-Santacruz, according to court documents.

Martinez-Santacruz admitted to detectives to engaging in sexual acts with the girl, according to the affidavit.

His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on February 24.