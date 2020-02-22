Rogers man facing rape, threatening charges

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning on three felonies related to the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl.

David Matthew Kelley-Lucas, 30, was arrested for rape, sexual assault in the 2nd degree, and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree.

Rogers Police Department began investigating Kelley-Lucas after receiving a sexual assault complaint. Later, the girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County where she gave details of the accusations against Kelley-Lucas.

He is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.