Rogers man facing rape, threatening charges

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning on three felonies related to the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl.

David Matthew Kelley-Lucas, 30, was arrested for rape, sexual assault in the 2nd degree, and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree.

Rogers Police Department began investigating Kelley-Lucas after receiving a sexual assault complaint. Later, the girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County where she gave details of the accusations against Kelley-Lucas.

He is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss