ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend.

Kevin Clayborn entered a guilty plea to murder in the first degree (40 years in prison), battery in the first degree (20 years prison), and theft of property (10 years prison).

All sentences run consecutively for a total prison sentence of 70 years.

Clayborn killed his girlfriend in May 2018.

Clayborn was originally facing the death penalty before the plea deal.