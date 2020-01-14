Rogers Police catch wanted felon

ROGERS, Ark (KFTA) — Rogers Police responded to a disturbance call in the early hours of Saturday morning which ended with one man being arrested.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Rogers officers responded to a call for suspicious activity.

While responding, officers encountered a male who identified himself as Rodolfo Mora-Hernandez but did not provide officers with a driver’s license.

Hernandez’s identity was confirmed by officers at which point it was found that Hernandez had a felony warrant out of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez, 28, of Rogers was wanted for multiple possession charges, multiple paraphernalia charges, a felony fleeing charge and a felony aggravated assault charge.

Benton County Officers arrested Hernandez at which point they also confiscated a small amount of marijuana.

Hernandez is currently being held at Benton County Jail on a $20,000 bond.