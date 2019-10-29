Rogers residents continue debris cleanup

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Rogers residents are still dealing with debris cleanup.

It has been one week since severe weather hit.

Monday, Oct. 28, is the one day the city said it will go through neighborhoods and collect debris. There is still a lot of cleanup to be completed.

FOX24 checked out a Rogers neighborhood where a tree service company was helping people get downed trees out of yards.

Robbie Williams with TNT Tree Service said, “He was doing it by himself and when we showed up, he was ecstatic. Everyone on this street is blessed for not losing more than just some materialistic things.”

Williams said he thinks it’ll take another week to get that neighborhood completely cleaned up.