Two Rogers schools have been awarded grants as part of the program





ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health, is marking its 40th year of bringing heart health programs to schools across the country.

Northside Elementary and Reagan Elementary schools have been awarded grants as part of the program.

Reagan Elementary will receive $2,200 for new physical education equipment, while Northside will get $187 for equipment for a new walking program.