Rogers schools enhancing security, installing fences

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers School District is adding an extra layer of security to two of its campuses.

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), the Rogers School Board approved adding fences to both of its high schools.

The total cost is roughly $137,000, which will be paid for through a millage increase passed in 2017, according to Asst. Superintendent Charles Lee.

A fence will enclose the courtyard at Rogers High School, and a fence will be built in the back side of Rogers Heritage near 8th Street.

The district recently installed fencing at its elementary schools.

“Anything we can do to enhance security and keep our students safe — we want to continue to do. We’re looking at potentially putting in buzz-in systems at our high schools…that we have in our middle school and elementary systems. It’s just a little harder at high schools because we have so much traffic of students coming and going,” Lee said.

The fences will be completed by the start of the next school year.

Other renovations coming to the district include new sports facilities.

Approximately $44 million is going towards a new gym, baseball and softball complex for both Rogers High School and Heritage High School.

This will allow the baseball and softball teams to play their home games on campus.