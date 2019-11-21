Rogers’ sewer and water rates could increase

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Folks in Rogers could see their water and sewer rates go up next year.

The minimum monthly fee is around $24 at this point for water and sewer combined, and a proposal set to be discussed at city council next Tuesday would increase rates a short amount each year. Ultimately, it would culminate in a 52% rate increase by 2025.

KNWA spoke with several community members, none of whom were willing to be interviewed on camera. They were split on the topic—some weren’t thrilled with the expected jump in price, while other said it’s important to invest in water and sewer.

Brent Dobler is the Rogers Water Utilities Superintendent, and he said the rate increases will fund millions of dollars in water and sewer projects. He said they’re needed by a growing city, especially when several streets and infrastructure programs are planned.

“The rate increase has all of our capital projects in it,” Dobler said. “There’s no fluff. This is what we need, what we have to have to keep that high level of service.”

The city council will have a chance to vote this through after a public hearing next Tuesday.