ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Rogers Streets Department is treating overpasses and bridges for ice as winter weather continues to develop in Northwest Arkansas.

The City of Rogers is encouraging the public to minimize its travel today due to the chance of slick roads.

If you must travel, the city says to do so with extreme caution and to keep a winter emergency kit in your vehicle.

For the latest on road conditions, visit idrivearkansas.com.