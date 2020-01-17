Rogers students compete in app design program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — After months of programming, local students competed in an app design program in Rogers.

The top 10 teams from about 700 middle and high schools presented their concepts for mobile apps in hopes of becoming goIT champions.

It’s a program hosted by Tata Consultancy Services providing students with exposure to innovative technology and STEM education.

There weren’t any physical apps presented today.

GoIT specialist Hillary McDonald said students focused more on what takes up 80 percent of app development – critical thinking.

“We trying to show them IT is more than just coding. It’s creative, it’s collaborative, it’s problem-solving,” she said. “As technology continues to grow, as jobs become automated that thing that’s never going to be automated is the ability to think and be creative and solve problems.”

GoIT has engaged over 25,000 middle and high school students. About 42 percent of which were girls who are historically underrepresented in STEM fields.