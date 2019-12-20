Rogers students launch weather balloon

ROGERS, Ark, (KFTA) — Students are using a special balloon to get ready for their standardized test.

Sixth graders at Oakdale Middle School getting hands-on with studying climate change by releasing a weather balloon Thursday morning. Students were able to collect their own data and get a better understanding of the climate.

Science teacher Matthew Garrett said they’ll now be able to analyze and study the data to prep for the upcoming standardized testing. “We’re going to use our own information to create our own questions. I thought that would be beneficial to them, to use the data they collected rather than just from a book or a website.”

Garrett said not only was it educational but a fun experiment to enjoy before the holidays.