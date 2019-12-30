Rogers to turn uprooted trees from storms into mulch

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The October storms that left many trees in Rogers uprooted are still affecting the city months later. The city’s street department said it’ll turn the trees into mulch.

Near Dixieland Road, the city has dumped piles of trees along the roadside, creating numerous large mounds in an area that was once a green space.

“Since the storm, we’ve been seeing trucks every day, multiple times a day, dropping off dead trees and wood here,” said Aaron Cash, who lives in Rogers near the area. “You can see that it’s pretty torn up now. The piles, I don’t know how tall they are, but they look like mountains out here.”

Crews were chipping away at the wood late last week, and the street department will turn the trees into mulch, said administrative assistant Thomas Bean.

Bean said there’s no timetable on when the space will be cleared of trees, as weather and other factors could change things.

“Hopefully, they can get it cleared out, get the grass growing again and get it back open for use for the neighbors here and residents of Rogers,” Cash said.