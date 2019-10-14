Rogers woman sentenced to federal prison for wire and bankruptcy fraud

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Rogers woman will serve more than 2 years in federal prison for wire and bankruptcy fraud.

According to court records, Monserrate Morales, 29, began working at McManus Law Firm in 2011.

For seven years, Morales falsified court documents, forging judges’ signatures and pocketing close to $20,000 from potential clients.

Morales pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

“She was a part of our family. And to have someone from your family do that, was just shocking,” George McManus told a KNWA reporter in May.

