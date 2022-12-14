ROLAND, Okla. (KWNA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation leaders met with Roland officials on Dec. 9 to sign a memorandum of understanding for a $500,000 project that aims to provide better water storage and capacity in the city.

According to a press release from Cherokee Nation, the project aims to construct a 500,000-gallon water tower and repair an existing 1-million-gallon water tower.

“This is a project of great importance that’s about increasing water capacity and upgrading a water system that will help serve this fine community,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “The opportunity to help a community on something that I think is going to make a generational impact is something we are always looking for. In this area, we look to District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg’s leadership to bring us these kinds of opportunities, which we’re happy to help on because it’s the right thing to do.”

The release says the funds were made available under the Cherokee Nation Respond, Recover and Rebuild plan.

“When we do something like this, it’s not just for Cherokee Nation’s benefit. We are good partners to the state of Oklahoma and to our local communities,” Councilor Daryl Legg said. “So everyone around is going to benefit from this – everybody in the community. I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”

The existing water tower in Roland is more than 20 years old and was damaged in recent months by storms and flooding, according to the release.

Roland Town Administrator Monty Lenington says a second water tower is also needed in the town in order to drain and repair the existing tower.

“I’m very, very appreciative of the Cherokee Nation for their funding on this,” Lenington said. “They help with a lot of projects in town. They’ve helped with paving in the past. They’ve helped with water lines. They’ve assisted our emergency services, and they’ve just been a really good partner. We appreciate everything they do for us.”