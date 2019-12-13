College roommate of fallen officer shares memories

"Someday I'll see him again and we'll sit down and get to have some laughs," Layman said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – “When we were in college we made a promise to each other we would take care of each other’s families,” David Layman said.

Layman and Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr go back to 2011.



“That’s what he was born to do was to protect and help others,” Layman said.

College roommates and teammates on the football field at Southwest Baptist University in Missouri.



“I know if this had been me instead of him he would’ve been protecting my family and taking care of my family just like I’m going to do with his,” Layman said.

Layman’s and Carr’s friendship blossomed into an unbreakable bond.

“We recently talked just a month or two ago about going back down to The Woodlands in the spring and doing some bass fishing on Lake Woodlands,” Layman said.

On Thursday, Layman laid his friend to rest – saying goodbye one last time.



“27 years wasn’t enough but he had a really good 27 years,” Layman said. “He had a lot of people that loved him and he lived a really full life in that short amount of time.”

Carr spent two and a half years working for the Fayetteville Police Department – patrolling Dickson St. where many people referred to him as Captain America because of how he kept everyone safe.

On Saturday, Carr was killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday people – including hundreds of police officers – came out to honor him.

“It’s heartbreaking to see everyone in pain for this but it is enlightening to see all of the law enforcement and the communities around here come out for this to support the family of Officer Carr,” Long Island Police Officer Matthew Siesto said.

Long Island Officer Matthew Siesto was joined by officers from Chicago and Texas – representing the brotherhood for the fallen.

“What we do is, we come together and we respond to line of duty funerals and deaths and show our support for the community and law enforcement agencies,” Siesto said.

It’s the support from these officers and the community that layman says will help get him and the family through this time.

“Someday I’ll see him again and we’ll sit down and get to have some laughs,” Layman said.