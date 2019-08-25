Roots Festival hosts world-renowned chefs in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 50 chefs served up delicious food at the Roots Festival in Fayetteville on Saturday.

From small bites to full, sit-down meals, attendees were able to enjoy food cooked by chefs from Northwest Arkansas and afar.

The festival also included a wide range of spirits for visitors to try, as well as live music.

According to festival co-producer Jerrmy Gawthrop, the rain didn’t put a damper on the fun.

“You’re getting live music, you’re getting tastings,” said Gawthrop. “We used all the good mojo to bring on the sunshine and now we’re on.”

The event continues until 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Pratt Place Inn and Barn.