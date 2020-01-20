Royals extend player development contract with Naturals

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced a two-year extension of the club’s player development contract with the Kansas City Royals.

This agreement will now keep the Naturals serving as the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals through the 2022 season.

Throughout the Naturals’ time in Northwest Arkansas, the team has always been an affiliate of the Royals as the relationship between Kansas City and Rich Baseball Operations began in 1995 in Wichita.

Since 2008, Northwest Arkansas has reached the playoffs seven times in 12 seasons and won the Texas League Championship in 2010.

The Royals reached the World Series in 2014 and 2015 and won in 2015 led by former Naturals’ Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, and Salvador Perez.

The 2020 version of the Naturals will debut at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 6:35 p.m. when they host the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros) on Opening Night.