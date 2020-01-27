Royals to wear patch honoring former owner and Walmart CEO David Glass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFTA) — The Kansas City Royals will wear a patch honoring the life of former team owner and Walmart CEO David Glass during the 2020 season, the team announced on Thursday.

The patch displays Glass’ initials, ‘DG,’ with a crown adorned atop.

The patch will be unveiled and displayed on all of the players’ and alumni jerseys this Friday and Saturday during Royals FanFest.

Glass purchased the Royals in 2000 and sold the team last fall.

The businessman, who died at 84 on January 9, was named Walmart CEO in 1988.