Runaway juveniles from MJTC caught in Texas

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFTA) — Authorities captured the three juveniles who escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center (MJTC) on Wednesday, July 3, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SBCO).

Friday, at 3 a.m., the trio was captured in Texarkana, Texas, after a police chase in a car that was reported stolen from Sebastian County, according to authorities.

All three juveniles face felony charges in Bowie, Texas. The juveniles are in custody in Texarkana until a hearing is held on the pending charges, according to an SBCO release.

SBCO said there was a delay in reporting the stolen car from Sebastian County because it was not noticed missing until July 4.

The identities of the three boys cannot be released due to their ages, according to SBCO.

In the last year, this is MJTC’s third time juveniles have escaped and third time cars were stolen car, per SBCO.

It was initially reported that the three escaped during early morning hours Thursday, July 4, by SBCO; the date was actually Wednesday, July 3.