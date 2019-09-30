Runner killed while finishing 50K race in southeast Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — A runner has been killed by lightning as he was about to finish a 50 kilometer (31.07 mile) race in southeast Kansas.

Organizers of the FlatRock race said in a Facebook post that 33-year-old Thomas Stanley, of Andover, was struck Saturday while competing in the race at the Elk City State Park, which is about 150 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

KSN-TV reports that Race Director Carolyn Robinson says many runners and officials tried to give Stanley CPR and first-aid, but were unsuccessful. Robinson says his wife was presented the medal he would have received. The couple had three children.

His family described him in a statement as a “devoted husband, father, and friend.” Stanley worked for the nonprofit Kansas Leadership Center, which provides leadership training.