LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg will address attendees in a larger venue after an overwhelming response to her upcoming speech.

Ginsburg will be hosted by the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

The program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. It will now be at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

The new venue will accompany additional people that were on a wait list. Those on the wait list will receive confirmation emails, a news release states.